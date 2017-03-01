Corey Stewart holds 'End Sanctuary Cities' rally on Capitol Square amid counterprotest
Capitol Police watch protestors against Corey Stewart's stance against sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 2
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
