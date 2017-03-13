City, county, UVA representatives hav...

City, county, UVA representatives have their first big huddle of 2017

President Teresa Sullivan has reminded representatives of the city and county that the University of Virginia has obligations to the state to keep adding at least 100 new undergrads every year. Sullivan and her senior staff have acknowledged that can irk some local residents who have strong anti-growth sentiments.

