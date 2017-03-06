Charlottesville's Sister Cities Progr...

Charlottesville's Sister Cities Program Currently Seeking Travel Delegates

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The Charlottesville's Sister Cities Program is currently seeking travel delegates and local ambassadors to participate in the 40th anniversary celebration of the City's sister city partnership with Poggio a Caiano, Italy this summer. A Tuscan delegation will visit the City of Charlottesville to experience our beauty and culture while enjoying special celebrations, events, exhibits, panel discussions, and more! If you are interested in opening up your home and becoming a host for members of the visiting delegation please contact Terri Di Cintio at [email protected] or call 434-960-6923.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Mar 2 Seriously 2
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mar 2 Mocking bird 8
News Women's history of arriving at U.Va. Mar 1 Trump is Winning 1
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Feb 26 Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb 20 Trump is KING 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,366,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC