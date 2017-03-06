Charlottesville's Sister Cities Program Currently Seeking Travel Delegates

The Charlottesville's Sister Cities Program is currently seeking travel delegates and local ambassadors to participate in the 40th anniversary celebration of the City's sister city partnership with Poggio a Caiano, Italy this summer. A Tuscan delegation will visit the City of Charlottesville to experience our beauty and culture while enjoying special celebrations, events, exhibits, panel discussions, and more! If you are interested in opening up your home and becoming a host for members of the visiting delegation please contact Terri Di Cintio at [email protected] or call 434-960-6923.

