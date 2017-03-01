Charlottesville's Main Street Arena Purchased for $5.7 Million
Release from Payne, Ross & Associates: Thursday, March 2, 2017 Charlottesville, VA. Taliaferro Junction, LLC, and Jaffray Woodriff, announce the purchase of Main Street Arena, comprising the land and building at 230 West Main Street on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.
