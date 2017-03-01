Charlottesville's Free Trolley to Detour Around McCormick Road
The trolley will use Whitehead Road, Stadium Road, and Emmet Street, instead of McCormick Road, to get to University Avenue. It will pick up and drop off passengers at two temporary stops across from the Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center and at the Snyder Tennis Center on University Avenue.
