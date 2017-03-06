Charlottesville to Vote on Opposing Trump Budget
At the March 6, 2017, meeting of the Charlottesville City Council, three members of the council proposed to put on the agenda for a future meeting a vote on a resolution opposing the increased military spending proposed by President Donald Trump. If even just those three vote in support of the resolution it will pass.
