Charlottesville to Hold Public Meeting on Parking Downtown

Anyone with an opinion on the future of parking in downtown Charlottesville is invited to make their voices heard next week. The city's new parking manager, Rick Siebert, will update people on the city's Parking Action Plan, including the pilot program for metered on-street parking.

