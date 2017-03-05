Charlottesville chef loses hand in kitchen accident
The decision to amputate was made after the 27-year-old chef and mother's hand got mangled in a meat grinder at Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria, the restaurant where she works with her husband Ian. "She was grinding meat for a dish at Lampo," Ian said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 2
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC