Charlottesville/Albemarle Police Preparing for Polar Plunge Saturday

Current forecast for this Saturday is 47 with a stray shower - prime conditions to take a dip and benefit our area athletes of Special Olympics Virginia! It's the first-ever Charlottesville Polar Plunge Festival and we want to challenge all of you to brave the cold with members of the Region 8 Law Enforcement Torch Run on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at The Shops at Stonefield. The festivities will begin at Noon, plunging will start promptly at 2 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and activities for all ages.

