Chamber of Commerce weighs in on Landmark
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has reservations about the structural integrity of the Landmark Hotel, a shell that has sat untouched for more than seven years. Chamber President Tim Hulbert wants an independent structural analysis of the dilapidated and incomplete structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Thu
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Thu
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Wed
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC