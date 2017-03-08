CFD: Set Clocks Ahead and Check Smoke...

CFD: Set Clocks Ahead and Check Smoke Alarms this Weekend

Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department: Charlottesville, VA - The Charlottesville Fire Department reminds you that Sunday, March 12th begins daylight savings time. Residents should turn their clocks ahead one hour at 2:00 a.m., and change all batteries in their smoke alarms.

