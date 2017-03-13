Bi-Partisan Group Hosts Discussion on Virginia Gerrymandering
A bi-partisan group in Virginia is bringing voters together in Charlottesville to discuss re-districting. The group OneVirginia2021 wants to reach across party lines to make sure elections are fair for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gillespie, Stewart argue at Smith Mountain Lake...
|Mar 8
|WesFelony
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 7
|Lafayette
|9
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC