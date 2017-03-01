Announcing the Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative
Is there a small-scale improvement, like walking trails or playground equipment, that would benefit your community? Or the need for a planning or design study for a future improvement? The Neighborhood Improvement Funding Initiative is a new, one-time program approved by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to drive investment in quality-of-life projects in the County's development areas. County residents are invited to participate in a series of community meetings happening in the development areas to identify and then prioritize projects for your area.
