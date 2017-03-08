Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Special Use Permit for Field School
The Field School of Charlottesville is finally moving forward with plans to build a new campus after the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved its special use permit application Wednesday. A large group of parents, students and neighbors from the Field School in Crozet packed the public hearing before the vote.
