Albemarle County Supervisors Approve ...

Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Special Use Permit for Field School

15 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The Field School of Charlottesville is finally moving forward with plans to build a new campus after the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved its special use permit application Wednesday. A large group of parents, students and neighbors from the Field School in Crozet packed the public hearing before the vote.

