Albemarle County Bans Bikes from Two Parks

The back and forth between the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County over whether biking should be allowed at Ragged Mountain Natural Area has actually led the county to close two other trails often used by bikers. Members of the biking community grew concerned when the county website suddenly showed that biking was no longer allowed at Tottier Creek and Chris Greene Lake.

