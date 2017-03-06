Albemarle, Charlottesville celebrate area aging alliance

An umbrella organization created to boost awareness of senior issues has been formally endorsed by both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council . "By 2024, our area will have one in four people over the age of 65," said Marta Keane , CEO of the Jefferson Area Board for Aging and an organizer behind the new Charlottesville Area Alliance.

