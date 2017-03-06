Albemarle, Charlottesville celebrate area aging alliance
An umbrella organization created to boost awareness of senior issues has been formally endorsed by both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council . "By 2024, our area will have one in four people over the age of 65," said Marta Keane , CEO of the Jefferson Area Board for Aging and an organizer behind the new Charlottesville Area Alliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Mar 2
|Seriously
|2
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Mar 2
|Mocking bird
|8
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC