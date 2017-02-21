Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
Women have been at the University in some form since the early 1900s, but were not officially admitted as undergraduates until 1970. Although the University's first female president Teresa Sullivan's term is quickly coming to an end, less than 50 years ago, women were not integrated members of the University community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|16 min
|Carson
|4
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|23 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC