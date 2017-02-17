Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wine...

Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boycott threats backfire?

The Rochester-based grocery store chain came under fire this week for carrying Trump wines at its 10 Virginia locations. The bottles come from the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Va., bought by Trump in 2011 and given to his son, Eric Trump.

