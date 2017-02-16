Virginia women's hoops upset #4 FSU, ...

Virginia women's hoops upset #4 FSU, 60-51

For the first time since 2011, the Virginia Cavaliers notched a top-five upset as the Hoos took down #4 Florida State, 60-51. First year Dominique Toussaint led the Cavaliers with 14 points as she went 6-for-11 from the field , including hitting a clutch step-back three pointer to give Virginia a 53-51 lead they wouldn't relinquish with just 1:28 left.

