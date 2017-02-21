Virginia Football strengthens line with pick up of two big transfers
Virginia's offensive line received two boosts Tuesday when Notre Dame transfer John Montelus and Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Pertile signed their grants-in-aid to play at UVA this fall. Each player will have one year of eligibility.
