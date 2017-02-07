UVA Health System: Final Artificial Pancreas Clinical Trials Now Open

Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 7, 2017 Clinical trials are now enrolling to provide the final tests for a University of Virginia-developed artificial pancreas to automatically monitor and regulate blood-sugar levels in people with Type 1 diabetes. Participants in the trials will live at home and follow their regular routines to examine how well the device works in real-life settings.

