University of Virginia Announces Presidential Search Committee
Release from the University of Virginia: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 3, 2017 - A special committee charged with seeking and recommending a candidate to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors to be the ninth president of the university has been established as required by the board's manual, Rector William H. Goodwin Jr. announced today. "The most important responsibility of the Board of Visitors is to appoint the president of this great university," Goodwin said.
