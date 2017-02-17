U.Va. Students United holds nonviolent direct action workshop
Approximately 30 people attended a nonviolent direct action workshop Monday hosted by the U.Va. Students United coalition which taught students and community members about effective direct action tactics to challenge government officials in power.
