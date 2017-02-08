Two candidates for governor lash out at decision to move Lee statue
There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from 6 hrs ago, titled Two candidates for governor lash out at decision to move Lee statue. In it, Anniston Star reports that:
As some anxiously await the announcement of a lawsuit against the Charlottesville City Council for its recent decision to relocate a public statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, two gubernatorial candidates attacked the council on Wednesday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Anniston Star.
|
#1 17 min ago
Obama ordered the removeal of every statue of an American in America! It is a desaster!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|20 hr
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Tue
|libby
|2
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC