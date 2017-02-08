Two candidates for governor lash out ...

Two candidates for governor lash out at decision to move Lee statue

There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from 6 hrs ago, titled Two candidates for governor lash out at decision to move Lee statue. In it, Anniston Star reports that:

As some anxiously await the announcement of a lawsuit against the Charlottesville City Council for its recent decision to relocate a public statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, two gubernatorial candidates attacked the council on Wednesday.

Horrible

Charlottesville, VA

#1 17 min ago
Obama ordered the removeal of every statue of an American in America! It is a desaster!
Charlottesville, VA

