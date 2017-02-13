TSA PreCheck Application Center Open for Appointments at CHO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA Residents of Central Virginia will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration's popular TSA PreCheck application program at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport this week, where officials are hosting a temporary TSA PreCheck application center through Friday, February 17. This application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck, an expedited screening program that allows travelers to keep on items such as their shoes, light outerwear and belts at the checkpoint. They can also keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

