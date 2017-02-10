Trial To Start For Suspect In Shooting
One of two Luray men accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the head in a botched attempt to kill her and the fetus goes to trial Monday. Matthew David Furlow, 27, and Raymond Lee Shifflett, 21, are charged with attempted capital murder along with seven other counts, including conspiracy to commit capital murder of a pregnant woman, aggravated malicious wounding and abduction.
