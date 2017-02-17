Tom Garrett proposes bill to rename Charlottesville federal courthouse in honor of Antonin Scalia
Rep. Tom Garrett proposed a bill in Congress Monday that would rename Charlottesville's federal courthouse after former University Law School Professor and late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The building would officially be named the Justice Antonin G. Scalia Federal Building and United States Courthouse.
