Third Annual Winter Songs Concert To Benefit Shelter For Help in Emergency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA February 9, 2017 Ten area young women's choral ensembles representing nine schools will come together to present the third annual "Winter Songs" concert to benefit the Shelter for Help in Emergency on Saturday, February 25 at Monticello High School. The Winter Songs concert, which will include performances by each individual chorus and a moving finale featuring all of the young women on stage, will include choirs from Albemarle High School, Burley Middle School, Charlottesville Day School, Charlottesville High School, Henley Middle School, Monticello High School, Orange County High School, Sutherland Middle School, and the University of Virginia.
