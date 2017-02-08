Telehealth center breaks down barrier...

Telehealth center breaks down barriers to healthcare

The University's Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has saved Virginians over 16,000 miles of travel in its more than two-decade history of combating disparities in the access and timeliness of healthcare. Telemedicine is broadly defined as the use of advanced technologies to improve the quality of healthcare.

