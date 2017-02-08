Telehealth center breaks down barriers to healthcare
The University's Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has saved Virginians over 16,000 miles of travel in its more than two-decade history of combating disparities in the access and timeliness of healthcare. Telemedicine is broadly defined as the use of advanced technologies to improve the quality of healthcare.
