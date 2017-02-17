Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festiv...

Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival Returns to Charlottesville April 13-15

Release from the Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The 2017 Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival presented by Mercedes Benz of Charlottesville will return to Charlottesville to celebrate the best of wines in the Monticello American Viticultural Area of Virginia beginning Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15. Events will take place at the Jefferson Theater, on site at 10 participating wineries, and Sprint Pavilion.

