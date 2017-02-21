Suspect in 2016 String of Robberies Near UVA Indicted
A suspect in a series of 2016 armed robberies near University of Virginia grounds is now facing indictments for two alleged incidents. This week a Charlottesville grand jury returned true bills for 18-year-old Pendarvis Marquette Carrington on two counts of robbery, and one count of use of a firearm in a felony.
