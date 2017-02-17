Students foster, adopt pets with SPCA
After moving out of University dorms or other housing arrangements, some students choose to either foster or adopt pets in their apartments and houses. While a few humane societies host adoption events in Charlottesville - including Cat's Cradle - the SPCA of Albemarle County is the most popular among students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Feb 7
|libby
|2
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC