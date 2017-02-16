StudCo approves new CIO, discusses STI testing
In a brief Tuesday meeting, Student Council approved a new CIO - the International and European Tax Moot Court at U.Va. Members also discussed community concerns, including the prices of STI testing on Grounds.
