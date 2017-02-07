Sheffield won't seek re-election to Rio District
"A lot of things have changed in my family life over the last year that have made me put a greater importance on the time I spend with my family," said Supervisor Brad Sheffield shortly after revealing he will not seek a second term representing the Rio District . Sheffield's announcement came after a question from radio host Joe Thomas to which he answered he was leaning towards not running.
