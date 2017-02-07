Sheffield won't seek re-election to R...

Sheffield won't seek re-election to Rio District

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

"A lot of things have changed in my family life over the last year that have made me put a greater importance on the time I spend with my family," said Supervisor Brad Sheffield shortly after revealing he will not seek a second term representing the Rio District . Sheffield's announcement came after a question from radio host Joe Thomas to which he answered he was leaning towards not running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Statue Vote is Racists 13 hr libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Jan 22 Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC