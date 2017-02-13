Scholarship fundraiser honors late Charlottesville education leader
A gala in Charlottesville this Saturday will celebrate the life of the late community activist Grace Tinsley and raise funds for a scholarship established in her honor. "We need smart, intelligent young people to go to college and get involved in our community," said Tinsley's daughter, Suzette Holt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Feb 7
|libby
|2
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC