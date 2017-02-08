Rolling Stone defamation case over ra...

Rolling Stone defamation case over rape story back in court

Attorneys for Rolling Stone magazine are heading back to federal court to try to overturn a jury's defamation verdict over its botched story "A Rape on Campus." A judge is holding a hearing in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday to consider Rolling Stone's request to throw out the jury's November verdict.

Charlottesville, VA

