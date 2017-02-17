Planners to Ask City Council Where to Focus Time, Money for Year
In a new move, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is asking City Council where to focus its time and money for the 2018 fiscal year. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the commission will ask for feedback from councilors on what areas the city needs to focus on most.
