Planners to Ask City Council Where to...

Planners to Ask City Council Where to Focus Time, Money for Year

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

In a new move, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is asking City Council where to focus its time and money for the 2018 fiscal year. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, the commission will ask for feedback from councilors on what areas the city needs to focus on most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... Feb 17 Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,644 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC