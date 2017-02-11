Museum hosts discussions of civil rig...

Museum hosts discussions of civil rights movement in Hampton

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

That's what Luci Cochran, executive director at the Hampton History Museum, wants people to understand about the museum's upcoming talks on the civil rights movement. The first of three monthly "civic dialogs" will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC