Monticello Wine Trail entries clean up at Virginia Governora s Cup competition

Monticello Wine Trail entries clean up at Virginia Governor's Cup competition

The day Monticello Wine Trail Festival tickets go on sale, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau points out 60-percent of all the gold medals at this year's Governor's Cup competition went to wines made on that trail. The visitors bureau's Brantley Ussery says gold medals aren't just doled out indiscriminately at this competition.

