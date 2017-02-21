Monticello restorations to better contextualize Sally Hemings
Thomas Jefferson's primary plantation, Monticello, is currently undergoing restorations meant to better reinforce the infrastructure and include the lives of the many enslaved people who worked and lived on the property, including Jefferson's alleged mistress, Sally Hemings. Despite all the recent press involving the restoration, the current projects are actually not the first time the Thomas Jefferson Foundation has worked on the property.
