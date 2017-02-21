MINK: Bellamy's fate should be decided by Charlottesville voters
The ongoing scandal concerning the content of Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy's twitter account has entered a new phase. Earlier this week Jason Kessler , the man who uncovered the tweets that precipitated the scandal, announced he is heading a movement to petition the courts to eject Bellamy from office.
