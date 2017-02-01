Mekhi Becton heads out of Virginia, chooses Louisville
Virginia's frenzied recruitment of stud in-state lineman Mekhi Becton ended with an unexpected twist: the big man heading out of the Commonwealth altogether. UVA had been thought to be the front-runner for Becton until the very end, when he took official visits to Michigan, Louisville, and Virginia Tech without coming to Charlottesville.
