MAP: Virginia adds football recruits from across the globe
National Signing Day brought 25 new Hoos into the University of Virginia football program. In his press conference at the end of the day, Coach Mendenhall emphasized that Virginia wants to establish a consistent geographic footprint and dominate recruiting within an 8-hour driving radius of Charlottesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC