MAP: Virginia adds football recruits ...

MAP: Virginia adds football recruits from across the globe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Streaking The Lawn

National Signing Day brought 25 new Hoos into the University of Virginia football program. In his press conference at the end of the day, Coach Mendenhall emphasized that Virginia wants to establish a consistent geographic footprint and dominate recruiting within an 8-hour driving radius of Charlottesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Jan 22 Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC