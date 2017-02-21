MACAA Holding Pop-Up Boutique, Open H...

MACAA Holding Pop-Up Boutique, Open House in Charlottesville

Release from the Monticello Area Community Action Agency : Charlottesville, VA February 19, 2017: Looking for some new clothes and want to give back to your community? Join the MACAA Board of Directors at the MACAA building in Charlottesville to shop their Pop-Up Boutique. The Pop-Up Boutique will be held in conjunction with an open house, where the community can learn more about MACAA, its programs, its board, and its history.

