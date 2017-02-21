MACAA Holding Pop-Up Boutique, Open House in Charlottesville
Release from the Monticello Area Community Action Agency : Charlottesville, VA February 19, 2017: Looking for some new clothes and want to give back to your community? Join the MACAA Board of Directors at the MACAA building in Charlottesville to shop their Pop-Up Boutique. The Pop-Up Boutique will be held in conjunction with an open house, where the community can learn more about MACAA, its programs, its board, and its history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Mon
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Feb 7
|libby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC