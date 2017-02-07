Legal Aid Justice Center to launch pro bono law clinic
Over winter break, nine law students from the University's School of Law volunteered at the Legal Aid Justice Center, which will be launching a new pro bono clinic this coming semester. The Civil Rights Litigation Pro Bono Clinic is a partnership between the Law School and Charlottesville's Legal Aid Justice Center.
