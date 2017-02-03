Juandiego Wade Announces Run For Char...

Juandiego Wade Announces Run For Charlottesville School Board Re-election

14 hrs ago

Saying initially he had made a decision but was not sure how he was going to announce it, Juandiego Wade announced on "Morning News With Rick and Jane" he's running for a 4th term on the Charlottesville School Board. He spoke of the budget process of which he said they are "in the middle of".

