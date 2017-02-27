Jackson-Via focuses on world, school culture through Sister Cities
Courtney Harlow of the Frontier Culture Museum teaches Jackson-Via third-graders about trade in ancient Mali. Jackson-Via students learn about the modern nations of Bulgaria, France, Ghana and Italy through their Sister Cities "houses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|2 hr
|Crow
|5
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC