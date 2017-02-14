Indivisible Charlottesville shows up with a oeValentinesa for Congressman Tom Garrett
Nearly a hundred members of Indivisible Charlottesville showed up at Congressman Tom Garrett's office on Berkmar Circle on Valentine's Day. The group had plenty of Valentines on hand, but they weren't exactly love notes.
