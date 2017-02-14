Indivisible Charlottesville shows up ...

Indivisible Charlottesville shows up with a oeValentinesa for Congressman Tom Garrett

Nearly a hundred members of Indivisible Charlottesville showed up at Congressman Tom Garrett's office on Berkmar Circle on Valentine's Day. The group had plenty of Valentines on hand, but they weren't exactly love notes.

News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
