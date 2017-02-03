Inconsistency Found in Dialysis Blood...

Inconsistency Found in Dialysis Blood Testing Methods by UVA Researchers

Feb. 3, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 3, 2017 A blood test used to determine the health and well-being of dialysis patients produces worryingly inconsistent results depending on which testing method is used, new research reveals. The inconsistency means doctors are left to make important patient-care decisions based on potentially inaccurate information, and patients with kidney disease may be paying for unnecessary nutritional supplements because of it.

