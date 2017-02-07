House votes to defund Planned Parenthood
The House of Delegates voted Tuesday to defund Planned Parenthood despite protests by women's rights advocates on the Capitol grounds and in the House chamber. On a 60-33 party-line vote, the House approved HB 2264, which would cut off federal Title X funding for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Statue Vote is Racists
|8 hr
|libby
|2
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC